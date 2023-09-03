Barclays Begins Coverage on Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SLOIY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Soitec in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Soitec from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Soitec in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Soitec in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a positive rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.00.
Soitec Stock Performance
About Soitec
Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.
