Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on SAFRY
Safran Price Performance
Safran Company Profile
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Safran
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.