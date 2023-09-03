Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Safran has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

