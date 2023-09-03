Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISFFree Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.10 to C$0.70 in a report on Wednesday.

QUISF stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

