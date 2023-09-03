Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

OTCMKTS:NDCVF opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

(Get Free Report)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.