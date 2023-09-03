Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kubota from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. Kubota has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

