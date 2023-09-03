Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Upgraded by Nomura to Buy

Nomura upgraded shares of Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HDALF opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Haidilao International has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.26.
About Haidilao International
