Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$68.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price upped by CSFB from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.33.

BNS stock opened at C$65.48 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$61.46 and a 52-week high of C$74.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

