Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Cormark dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.33.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$65.48 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$61.46 and a 1-year high of C$74.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.41. The company has a market cap of C$78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.