Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$120.00 at Bank of America

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$133.58.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.6 %

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$117.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.06. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$111.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.57%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Montreal

In related news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.