Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of SMP stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.26. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $823.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Featured Stories

