U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GROW opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

