Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of EML opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.06. Eastern has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

