StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SYNH. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 446.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,060,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,013,000 after buying an additional 2,500,323 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,817 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,731,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 809.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,253,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

