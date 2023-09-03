Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $38.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $871.68 million, a P/E ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.42. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $71,214.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.