Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $115,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at $594,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 140,072 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,584,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,743,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,993,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,493,000 after purchasing an additional 152,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,019,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.