CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

CORR opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.