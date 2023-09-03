BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BRF from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.20.

BRFS opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. BRF has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in BRF by 110.1% during the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 16,983,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 2,443.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 958.7% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,293,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 27,582.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 132.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

