Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 44.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 426.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $73,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

