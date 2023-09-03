Matson (NYSE:MATX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MATX. Stephens increased their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Matson has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.37.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $51,731.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $936,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $78,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $796,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $51,731.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,538 shares of company stock worth $3,453,533. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Matson by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Matson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 21,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

