Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.43.

GIL opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

