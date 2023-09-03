StockNews.com Upgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kamada from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $258.16 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kamada had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Kamada in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kamada in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

