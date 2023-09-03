Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,196,000 after purchasing an additional 463,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 423,093 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,857,000 after acquiring an additional 983,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,564,000 after acquiring an additional 248,170 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.