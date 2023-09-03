Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KEYS. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.91.

Shares of KEYS opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $189.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average is $156.82.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

