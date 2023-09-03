Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RGR stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $917.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $63.21.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $535,767.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,847.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.