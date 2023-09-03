Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.14.

Sunoco Stock Performance

SUN stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.30. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $48.59.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

