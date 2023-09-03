Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWNK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.83.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands Price Performance

TWNK opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.