Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium stock opened at C$1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.05. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1-year low of C$1.32 and a 1-year high of C$3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Critical Elements Lithium will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

