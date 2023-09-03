StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $97.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, July 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

