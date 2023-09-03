Eight Capital Trims Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Target Price to C$1.25

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUISFree Report) had its price objective lowered by Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QUIS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark lowered their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.01.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CVE QUIS opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.81. The company has a market cap of C$122.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

