Eight Capital Trims Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Target Price to C$1.25

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QUIS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark lowered their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.01.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
