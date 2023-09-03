Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $366.92.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $351.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $276.57 and a 52 week high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after purchasing an additional 124,141 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.