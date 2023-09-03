Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QUIS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.10 to C$0.70 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.01.

Shares of QUIS opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

