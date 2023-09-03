JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded by BOCOM International

BOCOM International lowered shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get JOYY alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YY

JOYY Stock Up 1.3 %

JOYY Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. JOYY has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JOYY

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.