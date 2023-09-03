JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded by BOCOM International

BOCOM International lowered shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.
JOYY Stock Up 1.3 %
JOYY Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About JOYY
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.
