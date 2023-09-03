Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Given a C$10.25 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$10.25 target price on Continental Gold (TSE:CNL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Continental Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$5.50.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

