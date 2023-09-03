Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Given a C$10.25 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$10.25 target price on Continental Gold (TSE:CNL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Continental Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Continental Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$5.50.
About Continental Gold
