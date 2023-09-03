X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XFOR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Wyzga purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, insider Murray Stewart sold 130,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $137,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,000.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,157 shares of company stock worth $197,678. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 15,960,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,078 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,736,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,547.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 8,751,694 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,700,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $8,934,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Further Reading

