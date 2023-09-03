Earlyworks Co., Ltd’s (NASDAQ:ELWS) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Earlyworks’ (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 4th. Earlyworks had issued 1,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Earlyworks Price Performance
ELWS stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Earlyworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.
Earlyworks Company Profile
