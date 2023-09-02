Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,161 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. 4,747,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,735. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.