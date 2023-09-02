Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Takes $271,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,554,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3,431.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,511 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

