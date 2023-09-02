Trellis Advisors LLC Buys 105 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.62. 2,195,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.99. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.