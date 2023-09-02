International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 127.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,809 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.2% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

