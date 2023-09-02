Martin Currie Ltd. Makes New $14.66 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 140,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,661,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %
SBUX stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,747,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,735. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
