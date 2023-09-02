Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,359 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in KLA by 185.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

Read Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $507.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.50 and a 200 day moving average of $430.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $517.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.