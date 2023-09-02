TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 706 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 125,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,973,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in AbbVie by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,526. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average is $147.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.