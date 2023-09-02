Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,748,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,818,682. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

