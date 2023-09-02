TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 14,704 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $32,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after buying an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,497,000 after acquiring an additional 699,040 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,228,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,679,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

