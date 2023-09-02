UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Increased by Manchester Global Management UK Ltd

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 12.1% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,969. The firm has a market cap of $441.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $490.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.27. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

