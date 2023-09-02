Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,701. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.44.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.