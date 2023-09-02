Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 250,530 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 121.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 250,530 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 3M worth $48,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

3M Price Performance

MMM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,828. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

