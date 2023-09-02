Miramar Capital LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 106.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,599 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 3.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

USB traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,758,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,213,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

