94,909 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,186,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded up $7.96 on Friday, hitting $418.90. 1,249,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

