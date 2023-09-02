3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,828. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

